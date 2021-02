Know how milk adulteration business is growing in India?

The milk Adulteration business is growing in India, 2 lakh villages are in India is in the dairy industry. India is the largest exporter of milk but there is a huge gap between the production and consumption of Milk in India. And it is estimated that to fulfil this demand Adulteration business is flourishing in the country. WHO has also warned India that if this fake milk business is not stopped, then by 2025, 87% of people may be vulnerable to cancer.