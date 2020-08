Know how Ram temple will look

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared how the grand Ram Temple will look like. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be grander and bigger compared to the earlier plan with three new domes added to the design and the structure`s height increased by 20 feet. The changes in design, which have the approval of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, will enable more devotees to be accommodated in the precincts of the temple and add to its magnificence. Know how Ram Temple will look like.