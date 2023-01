videoDetails

Know the Death Mystery of Subhash Chandra Bose

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Even today the mystery of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's death is entangled. Three theories are given on his death. According to the first theory, he died in an air crash. The second claim is that he went to Soviet Russia and according to the third theory, he was living an anonymous life in the guise of a monk. Know in this report what is the truth behind Netaji's death.