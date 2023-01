videoDetails

Know What are the allegations on Wrestling Association?

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Women wrestlers protested against the WFI at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. During the press conference, women wrestlers made many serious allegations against the President of the Federation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In this report, know in detail what allegations were made by the wrestlers on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.