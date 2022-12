videoDetails

Know what himachal congress MLAs commented after congress meeting in shimla yesterday

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Suspense is visible in Congress party since the results of the Himachal elections. Till now Himachal Congress has not been able to choose a name for the CM Post. Himachal Congress meeting was held in Shimla yesterday. Commenting on the meeting, MLAs said that whatever decision the high command takes will be accepted.