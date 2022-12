Know which Political Party is leading currently in MCD Election Vote Counting

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD Election) will be released today (December 7) and the counting of votes has started at 8 am. According to earlier exit polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to get majority in MCD, in the results so far BJP-69 AAP-89 and Congress has got 4 seats