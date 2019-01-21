हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata Mega Rally failed to represent Muslim interest: Azam Khan

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest from Mamata Banerjee's Mega rally in Kolkata on which Azam Khan has raised question saying that the rally failed to represent Muslim interest. Watch full video to know more.

Jan 21, 2019, 09:04 AM IST
