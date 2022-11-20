NewsVideos

Kolkata News: Big disclosure in Kolkata murder case

|Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure in the Kolkata murder case. The dead body was disposed of in an auspicious manner. Mother-son cut the dead body of the father into 6 pieces.

Auto Blast in Mangaluru: Police made a big claim on the Mangaluru auto blast case
Auto Blast in Mangaluru: Police made a big claim on the Mangaluru auto blast case
Somnath Temple: This is how PM Modi worshiped in Somnath temple
Somnath Temple: This is how PM Modi worshiped in Somnath temple
Namaste India : PM Modi's 'Rally Sunday' in Gujarat
Namaste India : PM Modi's 'Rally Sunday' in Gujarat
Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police once again reached Aftab's house in Delhi.
Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police once again reached Aftab's house in Delhi.
Shraddha Murder Case: Will Aftab reveal the secret from the narco test?
Shraddha Murder Case: Will Aftab reveal the secret from the narco test?

