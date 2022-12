Krishna Janmabhoomi: Mathura police on alert after announcement of Hindu organization

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

On the anniversary of 6 December, the administration in Uttar Pradesh is on alert and the police took out a flag march in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, in Mathura, the All India Hindu Mahasabha has announced the reading of Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Idgah, in view of which the administration has imposed Section 144 in the district. Police has been deployed everywhere.