Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing: India accuses Pak of using ICJ for propaganda

The ICJ began a four-day public hearing in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage. India moved the ICJ in May in 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav. Watch this video to know more.