Kumbh 2019: People who were unable to visit Kumbh must bath with 'Ganga Jal'

Prayagraj is all set to host the third ''shaahi snaan'' of the ongoing Kumbh on Basant Panchami during which more than two crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip. People who were unable to visit Kumbh must take a bath with Ganga Jal at their houses.