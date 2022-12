Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Charges framed against 14 people including Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur violence case

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Charges have been framed against 14 people, including the accused Ashish, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case today. The next hearing of this matter will now be on December 16.