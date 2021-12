Lakhimpur Violence: Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni furious over the questions of journalist

The SIT, which is probing the case of farmers being crushed by vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri, has termed the incident as a well-planned conspiracy. After this, serious sections like an attempt to murder were also added against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. When asked a question related to this, Ajay Mishra got angry with a news reporter.