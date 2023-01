videoDetails

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Mystery: How was the son of India martyred?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Many questions are associated with the death of Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent. His death occurred the day after the peace accord and has remained a mystery till now. In this documentary, know why Lal Bahadur Shastri's death has still remained a mystery.