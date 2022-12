Lalu Yadav Kidney Transplant: PM Modi spoke to Tejashwi to know about Lalu's health

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

PM Modi talked to Tejashwi Yadav over the phone and inquired about the health condition of RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav. Actually, Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney was operated on yesterday in a hospital in Singapore. Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has donated a kidney.