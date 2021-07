Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav turns businessman, started the business of incense sticks naming 'LR'

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has tried his hand in business. He has started the business of incense sticks now. Tej Pratap Yadav has launched incense sticks named 'LR' on Thursday. According to Tej Pratap, no chemicals have been used in making this incense stick, only flowers have been used.