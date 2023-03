videoDetails

Land For Job Scam: CBI-ED clamps down on Lalu's Family

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

The probe agency said documents of various properties in the names of Lalu Prasad's family members, several other documents including sale deed and records of benami property have been found. There has been a big disclosure in the ED's raid on the whereabouts of Tejashwi Yadav. 150 crore house in Delhi's NFC was bought for just Rs 4 lakh. 1 crore cash, 1.5 kg gold has also been recovered.