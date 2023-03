videoDetails

Land For Job Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav's family to appear in court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, RJD chief Lalu Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti are to appear in the special CBI court in Delhi today in the case of 'job in exchange for land'.