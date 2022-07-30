Last tribute to Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal
Last tribute was paid to Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who was martyred in the MiG-21 fighter plane crash in Barmer, Rajasthan 2 days ago. As soon as the dead body of the martyr reached home, the family members started crying. A large number of people were present on this occasion to pay tribute to him.
