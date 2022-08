Leopard spotted in karnataka's Belagavi, schools closed again

Efforts are being made to catch the leopard in Belagavi, Karnataka for the last 10 days. There is panic in the area due to which 22 schools have to be closed.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

