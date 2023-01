videoDetails

LG of Delhi does not want to reply to MLA says AAP MLA Atishi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

After the ongoing tussle between the Lieutenant Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital Delhi, now 'AAP' has taken a dig. AAP leader and MLA Atishi accused the LG and said that he does not want to answer the MLA.