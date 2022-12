videoDetails

Life stopped due to snowfall in America-Japan? More than 200 flights canceled in Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Normal life has come to a standstill due to continuous snowfall in many countries of the world. People have imprisoned themselves in their homes since the temperature dropped below minus degrees. Roads have been affected due to snowfall in Japan. So more than 200 flights have been canceled in Canada.