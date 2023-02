videoDetails

Liquor policy: AAP's press conference, Raghav Chadha says, 'Sisodia was implicated in false allegations'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

On the appearance of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the CBI office, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that Sisodia is being implicated in a false case. So far nothing has been found in the investigation.