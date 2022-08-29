Liquor policy case: Education scam in Delhi, alleges BJP

After the controversy over the excise policy, the BJP has made serious allegations against the Kejriwal government. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Delhi government has committed an education scam. He has said that a complaint has been made to the CVC in 2019.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

