NewsVideos

Liquor policy case: Education scam in Delhi, alleges BJP

After the controversy over the excise policy, the BJP has made serious allegations against the Kejriwal government. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Delhi government has committed an education scam. He has said that a complaint has been made to the CVC in 2019.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
After the controversy over the excise policy, the BJP has made serious allegations against the Kejriwal government. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Delhi government has committed an education scam. He has said that a complaint has been made to the CVC in 2019.

All Videos

Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
8:23
Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
15:7
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren may get disqualified from Assembly
2:54
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren may get disqualified from Assembly
Congress Presidential Election : Congress president election to be held on Oct 17
3:10
Congress Presidential Election : Congress president election to be held on Oct 17

Trending Videos

8:23
Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
15:7
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet
2:54
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren may get disqualified from Assembly
3:10
Congress Presidential Election : Congress president election to be held on Oct 17
delhi liquor scam,Corruption in Delhi,Delhi News,Delhi liquor policy,Delhi,Delhi Government,latest delhi ncr news in hindi,delhi ncr news in hindi,vocational trainers scam in delhi,Delhi education model,delhi education system,Delhi excise policy,Education scam,scam in delhi schools,Delhi Liquor Policy Scam,delhi excise policy news,Education,Education Minister,corruption in delhi schools,BJP press conference,Gaurav Bhatia,Arvind Kejriwal,aap vs kejriwal,