Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Voting underway for 8 seats in UP and 4 seats in Bihar

Lok Sabha Election 2019 phase 1 in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two Union Territories began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm on April 11, Thursday. A tough contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress is on the cards. Watch this video to know more.