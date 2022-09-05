Lucknow Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Injured

A woman has died in a massive fire at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. So far 18 people have been rescued from the hotel. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has met the injured being treated in the hospital.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

