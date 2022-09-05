Lucknow Fire: CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Injured
A woman has died in a massive fire at Levana Hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. So far 18 people have been rescued from the hotel. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has met the injured being treated in the hospital.
