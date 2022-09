Madrasa In UP: Asaduddin Owaisi on Madrasa Survey

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state. Questioning this order, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that when the help is not given, why is the survey being done.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

