Madrasa Survey: Political mercury is high on Madrasa in UP

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

UP Madrasa Survey is still under process but politics has not ended yet on the same. Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh expressed his views on the closure of illegal madrassas. While Bihar BJP has raised the demand for Madrasa Survey In Bihar too. In the coming days, the demand for madrasa survey can also arise in other states.