videoDetails

Mafia Ateeq Ahmed brought by road to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

UP's mafia don Atiq Ahmed will be brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad. Atiq Ahmed will be questioned in the Umesh Pal murder case. UP police will leave for Atiq from Sabarmati Jail late in the evening.