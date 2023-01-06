videoDetails

Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj from today, crowds gather for Paush Purnima Snan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Magh Mela has started in Prayagraj from today. A large number of devotees throng Magh Mela for Paush Purnima bath. Know why today is special?