हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj from today, crowds gather for Paush Purnima Snan
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 06, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Magh Mela has started in Prayagraj from today. A large number of devotees throng Magh Mela for Paush Purnima bath. Know why today is special?
×
All Videos
12:33
Delhi Weather: Sever cold in North India including Delhi, problems increase due to dense fog
3:8
Trainee plane collides with the peak of the temple in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Dies
2:42
Kanjhawala Case: Will the Sixth Accused Ashutosh to reveal whole death mystery
China: Why is it concerning if a country under reports the number of hospitalizations and deaths?
11:52
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Filmstars in Mumbai, Sunil Shetty,says, 'important to remove Boycott Tag from Bollywood'
Trending Videos
12:33
Delhi Weather: Sever cold in North India including Delhi, problems increase due to dense fog
3:8
Trainee plane collides with the peak of the temple in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Dies
2:42
Kanjhawala Case: Will the Sixth Accused Ashutosh to reveal whole death mystery
China: Why is it concerning if a country under reports the number of hospitalizations and deaths?
11:52
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Filmstars in Mumbai, Sunil Shetty,says, 'important to remove Boycott Tag from Bollywood'
magh mela 2023,Magh Mela,magh mela 2023 prayagraj,magh mela prayagraj,magh mela 2023 ki taiyari,magh mela 2023 allahabad,Magh Mela 2022,magh mela 2022 prayagraj,prayagraj magh mela 2023,prayagraj magh mela,magh mela prayagraj 2023,magh mela 2023 prayagraj uttar pradesh,magh mela 2023 prayagraj date,prayagraj sangam magh mela 2023,magh mela 2023 date,magh mela 2023 snan,magh mela 2023 status,magh mela niyam,magh mela video,2023 ka magh mela,Hindi News,