Magh Mela begins in Prayagraj from today, crowds gather for Paush Purnima Snan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Magh Mela has started in Prayagraj from today. A large number of devotees throng Magh Mela for Paush Purnima bath. Know why today is special?

