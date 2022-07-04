Maharashtra Assembly Floor Test: Shinde government's litmus test in Maharashtra today

After being elected speaker, Rahul Narvekar gave a big blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction. Narvekar canceled the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary and Sunil Prabhu to the post of leader and chief whip of Shiv Sena Legislature Party. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party in the House. Bharat Gogavale will be the Chief Whip. Shiv Sena objected to Speaker's decision

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

