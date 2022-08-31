NewsVideos

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes 'Bappa' On Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Utsav is starting from today across the country. This festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also welcomes 'Bappa' On Ganesh Chaturthi

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
