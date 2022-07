Maharashtra Election Commission decides to link voter ID card with Aadhar card from August 1

Now voter id card will be linked with Aadhaar card. This decision has been taken by the Maharashtra Election Commission. This process will start from August 1.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:34 PM IST

