Maharashtra Political Crisis: Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray from SC

During the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court on the issue of turmoil in Maharashtra politics, the court has given big relief to the leaders of the rebel faction. The court has stayed the decision of the deputy speaker for the time being. This decision of the court is being considered as a big setback for the Uddhav government.

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
