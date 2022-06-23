Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress stands with Shiv Sena, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that we are with Shiv Sena to stop the BJP from coming to power. All this is happening because of ED. Congress is ready for floor test. We are and will remain with the MVA. If Shiv Sena wants to form an alliance with anyone, then we have no problem.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

