Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde is a friend, trying to convince him - Sanjay Raut

Amidst the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra, Zee News spoke to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut said that Eknath Shinde is our friend and we are trying to persuade him.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

Amidst the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra, Zee News spoke to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut said that Eknath Shinde is our friend and we are trying to persuade him.