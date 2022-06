Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde slams Shiv Sena

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde has played a big bet. He has said that whip issued by Shiv Sena is illegal and invalid.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde has played a big bet. He has said that whip issued by Shiv Sena is illegal and invalid.