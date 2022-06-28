NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis meets JP Nadda

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reached to meet JP Nadda amid speculations that BJP will form the government in Maharashtra. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde is also holding a meeting with his faction.

|Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
