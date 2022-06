Maharashtra Political Crisis - Shiv Sainiks attack on Shinde's MLA's office

The ongoing political struggle in Maharashtra is now turning violent. Shiv Sainiks attacked the office of the MLA of the Shinde faction.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

The ongoing political struggle in Maharashtra is now turning violent. Shiv Sainiks attacked the office of the MLA of the Shinde faction.