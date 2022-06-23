NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena hints at exit from MVA alliance

Amidst the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has hinted at exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party can consider leaving the alliance if MLAs want.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
Amidst the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has hinted at exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party can consider leaving the alliance if MLAs want.

