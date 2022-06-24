Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande reaches Guwahati

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande has also joined the Shinde faction. He has reached Guwahati to meet the rebel MLAs. Apart from this, the hotel in which the rebel MLAs are staying. The Congress party is demonstrating outside it.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

