Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sonia Gandhi assures Uddhav Thackeray of continuous support

Sonia Gandhi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the phone. During the conversation, Sonia Gandhi has assured Uddhav of continuous support. The Congress party has been continuously saying that its MLAs will support Uddhav Thackeray during this difficult time and the party will continue to support to Maha Vikas Aghadi.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the phone. During the conversation, Sonia Gandhi has assured Uddhav of continuous support. The Congress party has been continuously saying that its MLAs will support Uddhav Thackeray during this difficult time and the party will continue to support to Maha Vikas Aghadi.