Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray's emotional message to MLAs

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has made an emotional appeal to the MLAs in Guwahati. He told that, I respect your sentiments and you should not fall in the trap of anyone.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

