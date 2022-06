Maharashtra Political Crisis Update: Intelligence Department was already aware about Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Political Crisis: There is a constant threat to the Uddhav government. Now it is reported that the Intelligence Department was already aware of Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

