NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Zee News exclusive conversation with MLA Mahendra Dalvi

Big news has come out amidst the political struggle of Maharashtra. According to sources, 8 more MLAs including 3 MLAs of Shiv Sena will go to Guwahati in support of Eknath Shinde. At the same time, Zee News had a special conversation with rebel MLA Mahendra Dalvi, see the full report.

|Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
Big news has come out amidst the political struggle of Maharashtra. According to sources, 8 more MLAs including 3 MLAs of Shiv Sena will go to Guwahati in support of Eknath Shinde. At the same time, Zee News had a special conversation with rebel MLA Mahendra Dalvi, see the full report.

All Videos

Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
16:35
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
Namaste India: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession
1:28
Namaste India: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
3:25
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today
1:49
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde elected leader of legislature party
11:26
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde elected leader of legislature party

Trending Videos

16:35
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
1:28
Namaste India: MP groom prefers bulldozer over horse or car for marriage procession
3:25
Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!
1:49
Namaste India: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination for President today
11:26
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde elected leader of legislature party
Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political crisis,Maharashtra news,maharashtra news live,Maharashtra,maharashtra political crisis live,maharashtra political news,Maharashtra crisis,maharashtra live,political crisis in maharashtra,Maharashtra political,Maharashtra Government,maharashtra politics news,eknath shinde maharashtra,maharashtra politics latest news,maharashtra breaking,maharashtra vidhan parishad live,bjp maharashtra politics,