Maharashtra Political Crisis: Zee News exclusive conversation with MLA Mahendra Dalvi

Big news has come out amidst the political struggle of Maharashtra. According to sources, 8 more MLAs including 3 MLAs of Shiv Sena will go to Guwahati in support of Eknath Shinde. At the same time, Zee News had a special conversation with rebel MLA Mahendra Dalvi, see the full report.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Big news has come out amidst the political struggle of Maharashtra. According to sources, 8 more MLAs including 3 MLAs of Shiv Sena will go to Guwahati in support of Eknath Shinde. At the same time, Zee News had a special conversation with rebel MLA Mahendra Dalvi, see the full report.