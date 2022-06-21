Maharashtra Politics: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar holds press conference in Delhi

On the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference in Delhi and said that political turmoil in Maharashtra is not new. Along with this, he said that a solution will be found soon.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

