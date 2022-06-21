NewsVideos

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar holds press conference in Delhi

On the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference in Delhi and said that political turmoil in Maharashtra is not new. Along with this, he said that a solution will be found soon.

|Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
On the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a press conference in Delhi and said that political turmoil in Maharashtra is not new. Along with this, he said that a solution will be found soon.

All Videos

Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
14:56
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests
9:43
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests
DNA: SpiceJet Emergency Landing -- Captain Monica Khanna who saved 185 lives
10:26
DNA: SpiceJet Emergency Landing -- Captain Monica Khanna who saved 185 lives
DNA: Agnipath -- Meet the real Agniveers of India
9:1
DNA: Agnipath -- Meet the real Agniveers of India
DNA: Whiskey War -- Story of the world's most humble war
7:28
DNA: Whiskey War -- Story of the world's most humble war

Trending Videos

14:56
Shivsena's big action on Eknath Shinde, Shinde removed as MLA leader
9:43
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests
10:26
DNA: SpiceJet Emergency Landing -- Captain Monica Khanna who saved 185 lives
9:1
DNA: Agnipath -- Meet the real Agniveers of India
7:28
DNA: Whiskey War -- Story of the world's most humble war
Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar pc,Eknath Shinde,sharad pawar press conference,Press Conference,sharad pawar - press conference,sharad pawar - uncut press conference,press conference of sharad pawar,sharad pawar full press conference today,Shiv Sena,eknath shinde naraz,eknath shinde in surat,minister | eknath shinde,eknath shinde news,who is eknath shinde,eknath shinde soorat,eknath shinde shiv sena,eknath shinde in gujrat,Breaking News,Hindi News,