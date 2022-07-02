Maharashtra Superfast: 'I will answer when the time comes': CM Shinde

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has taken action against CM Eknath Shinde. He was removed from all posts on charges of anti-party activity. CM Shinde said on this that 'this is a fight for existence'. I will reply when the time comes.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

