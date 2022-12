Mallikarjun Kharge changed charge in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana after becoming Congress President

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge has come in form after becoming the new president of the Congress party. On Monday, he changed the state in-charges in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Along with this, new leaders were given the responsibility of ending factionalism by making them in-charge in these states.