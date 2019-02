Mamata Banerjee vs CBI: All you need to know about chit fund scams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who began a sit-in protest over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, said Monday she will continue her "Satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved". Meanwhile, the CBI is set to move SC against the Kolkata cops. Watch this video to know more.