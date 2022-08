Mamata Banerjee's Delhi visit amid ED action

CM Mamata Banerjee's Delhi tour continues amid ED's action in West Bengal. Didi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two can also discuss about the Vice Presidential election.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

CM Mamata Banerjee's Delhi tour continues amid ED's action in West Bengal. Didi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two can also discuss about the Vice Presidential election.